KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every year the Blount Co. Public Library shares letters to Santa written by children over the decades. In 2018, the letters featured were from the 1930's. This year, the letters are even more special.

"This year we kind of changed that up because the library is 100 years old this fall," said Kathleen Christy, the adult service manager with the library. "So I thought it would be fitting to highlight the letters that were just from 1919."

Actual letter printed in the newspaper in 1958. It's part of a collection at the Blount Co. Public Library.

The letters a hang on a Christmas tree in the genealogy section of the library. Christy believes they were written as part of a class assignment.

"I think they were assigned in school because a lot of them have the same date," Kathleen said. "Some are the same families. and I think a teacher said 'we're going to write to Santa'."

The 1919 letters to Santa are actually part of a collection given to them by the family of Josephine Dunlap, who collected them over decades after they were printed in the Maryville Daily Times.

Maryville College Librarian Josephine Dunlap, who collected letters to Santa printed in the newspaper for decade.(Used with permission of her family).

"Josephine Dunlap was a cataloger for the Maryville College library," Kathleen said. "She didn't have any children but she was interested in collecting these and gathering them. It's been a real blessing. We don't know why she did that but we're certainly glad that she did that."

Though they were written 100 years ago, the letters are full of requests for toys and items still popular with children of today.

"These were the normal things; 'CouId have a doll, a crib for the doll, this kind of toy or that kind of toys'," Kathleen said. "Beads. Girls like beads and we looked that up and there's kind of a fashion thing. They would collect 10 beads at a time and make a pattern."

The letters hang on a tree adorned with decorations that would have been popular in 1919, the decorates were bought with money provided by the Blount County Friends of the Library.

"We have decorations on the tree that are comparable to a common tree at the time. They wanted it to be natural; they wanted fruits, notes, candy, pine cones," Kathleen said. "This was at the time when they were switching from candles to to electric lights and people at the time, here was a resistance to electric lights. A story was going on that the wires that would cross. Power companies had to go and say 'That's not right'."

The letters will be on display through the end of the year. Kathleen Christy hopes that folks will enjoy reading the letters, seeing the names, and remembering those who came before us.

"I hope they will gain a sense of history in the area and know that life has continuation but also is we have changed and there are still that are the same. We're all people and we all want joy and people are nice."