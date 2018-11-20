A Tennessee death row inmate is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his execution, at least until it clarifies a point of law.

In an application filed Tuesday, David Earl Miller's attorneys argue the Supreme Court needs to give guidance to lower courts on what inmates must do to establish that a more humane method of execution is available.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee says it will extend the deadline by which Miller has to choose between electrocution and lethal injection.

In a court filing Tuesday, attorneys for the state said they will give David Earl Miller until the end of the day Monday to decide.

Tennessee inmates whose crimes occurred before 1999 can choose lethal injection or the electric chair.

The extension of Miller's deadline to choose is a response to a federal lawsuit he filed challenging both methods of execution. The court on Tuesday declined to take up the case.

Miller also has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the execution.

Miller and others earlier argued a single dose of pentobarbital would be more humane. That case was thrown out by Tennessee courts that ruled the inmates failed to prove prison officials could obtain the alternative drug.

Miller is scheduled to die Dec. 6 for the 1981 murder of Lee Standifer in Knox County.

