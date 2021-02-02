Debris at airport prompts Allegiant flight to Knoxville to divert to Asheville

The plane left Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning bound for Knoxville.

An Allegiant flight to Knoxville was briefly diverted to Asheville, N.C., on Friday afternoon after debris was discovered on the McGhee Tyson Airport runway, airline officials said.

The plane ultimately made its planned stop in Knoxville.

Allegiant Flight 2625 left the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport about 9:42 a.m. Friday, according to the airline. It was headed for Knoxville.