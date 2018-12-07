Decision 2018: Your key to early voting

Who
All registered voters
What
You'll be voting in the Knox County general election, the state and federal primary, and the Farragut election (if you are a resident). That means you'll be choosing the person you want to represent your county in roles like mayor, sheriff, and board of education members. You'll also be choosing between a republican or democratic ballot for the state primaries. There you'll be choosing a candidate to represent the party in November's general election. For Farragut residents, you'll also be voting for mayor and alderman. You can see all the names on the ballot here.
Where
Knox County has 10 locations where you can cast your vote. The beauty of early voting is that you are required to vote at your specific polling place. Instead, you can vote wherever is most convenient for you. These are the 10 locations:
City-County Building
400 Main St., 37902
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (hours change on July 14, 21, 23, 24, 25, 28)
Love Kitchen
2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue 37915
Standard hours
Downtown West
1645 Downtown West Boulevard Unit 34 37919
Standard hours
New Harvest Park
4775 New Harvest Lane 37918
Standard hours
Meridian Baptist Church (South)
6513 Chapman Highway 37920
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (hours change on July 14, 21, 23, 24, 28)
North/ Knoxville Expo Center
5441 Clinton Highway 37912
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (hours change on July 21, 23, 24, 25, 28)
*NOTE: this location doesn't open until Monday, July 16
Farragut Town Hall
11408 Municipal Center Drive 37934
Standard hours
Carter Library
9036 Asheville Highway 37924
Standard hours
Halls Recreation Center
6933 Recreation Lane 37918
Standard hours
Karns Senior Center
8042 Oak Ridge Highway 37931
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (hours change on July 23, 24, 25, 28)
When
Early voting starts Friday, July 13 and runs through Saturday, July 28. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, August 2. Each polling place has its own hours (which you can see above.) All polling locations are closed on Sundays. Note: those hours do occasionally change. You can check the schedule for the specific day you plan to go, here.
Standard hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. most days.
What you need to bring
Photo ID
- Tennessee drivers license with your photo
- U.S. passport
- Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
- Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
- U.S. military photo ID
- TN handgun carry permit with your photo
College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have futher ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.