Decision 2018: Your key to early voting

So you want to cast your vote, but can't stand waiting in line on election day. We've all been there.

But starting Friday, July 13, you can cast your ballot with no wait and no fuss. Here's everything you need to do just that.

Not sure where to start when choosing a candidate for governor?

We sat down with the six leading candidates to get their take on marijuana, gun control and big business in Tennessee.

Watch their answers here:

You can also visit the Inside Tennessee page to watch more sit-down interviews with candidates across the ballot.