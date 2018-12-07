;
Decision 2018: Your key to early voting
Author: WBIR Staff
Published: 11:31 AM EDT July 12, 2018
Updated: 12:57 PM EDT July 13, 2018
CHAPTER 1
Knox County
Blount County
Sevier County
Anderson County

If you are viewing in the WBIR app or on a mobile device, click here for the best viewing experience.

So you want to cast your vote, but can't stand waiting in line on election day. We've all been there.

But starting Friday, July 13, you can cast your ballot with no wait and no fuss. Here's everything you need to do just that.

Not sure where to start when choosing a candidate for governor?

We sat down with the six leading candidates to get their take on marijuana, gun control and big business in Tennessee.

Watch their answers here:

You can also visit the Inside Tennessee page to watch more sit-down interviews with candidates across the ballot.

Decision 2018: Your key to early voting

Knox County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting in the Knox County general election, the state and federal primary, and the Farragut election (if you are a resident). That means you'll be choosing the person you want to represent your county in roles like mayor, sheriff, and board of education members. You'll also be choosing between a republican or democratic ballot for the state primaries. There you'll be choosing a candidate to represent the party in November's general election. For Farragut residents, you'll also be voting for mayor and alderman. You can see all the names on the ballot here.

Where

Knox County has 10 locations where you can cast your vote. The beauty of early voting is that you are required to vote at your specific polling place. Instead, you can vote wherever is most convenient for you. These are the 10 locations:

City-County Building

400 Main St., 37902

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (hours change on July 14, 21, 23, 24, 25, 28)

Love Kitchen

2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue 37915

Standard hours

Downtown West

1645 Downtown West Boulevard Unit 34 37919

Standard hours

New Harvest Park

4775 New Harvest Lane 37918

Standard hours

Meridian Baptist Church (South)

6513 Chapman Highway 37920

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (hours change on July 14, 21, 23, 24, 28)

North/ Knoxville Expo Center

5441 Clinton Highway 37912

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (hours change on July 21, 23, 24, 25, 28)

*NOTE: this location doesn't open until Monday, July 16

Farragut Town Hall

11408 Municipal Center Drive 37934

Standard hours

Carter Library

9036 Asheville Highway 37924

Standard hours

Halls Recreation Center

6933 Recreation Lane 37918

Standard hours

Karns Senior Center

8042 Oak Ridge Highway 37931

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (hours change on July 23, 24, 25, 28)

When

Early voting starts Friday, July 13 and runs through Saturday, July 28. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, August 2. Each polling place has its own hours (which you can see above.) All polling locations are closed on Sundays. Note: those hours do occasionally change. You can check the schedule for the specific day you plan to go, here.

Standard hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. most days.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

  • Tennessee drivers license with your photo
  • U.S. passport
  • Photo ID issued by the TN Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security
  • Photo ID issued by the federal or TN government
  • U.S. military photo ID
  • TN handgun carry permit with your photo

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have futher ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Blount County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting in the Blount County general election, the Friendsville or Townsend general election (if you are a resident), and the state and federal primary. That means you'll be choosing the person you want to represent your county in roles like mayor, sheriff, and board of education members. You'll also be choosing between a republican or democratic ballot for the state primaries. There you'll be choosing a candidate to represent the party in November's general election. At the city level, you'll be voting for city commission. You can see all the names on the ballot here.

Where

Blount Co. Election Commission

383 Court Street Maryville 37804

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Blount Co. Public Library

508 North Cusick Street Maryville 37804

Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Everett Gym

318 South Everett High Road Maryville 37804

Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Pellissippi Campus

2721 West Lamar Alexander Parkway Friendsville 37737

Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

When

Early voting starts Friday, July 13 and runs through Saturday, July 28. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, August 2. Each polling place has its own hours (which you can see above.) All polling locations are closed on Sundays.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have futher ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Sevier County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting in the Sevier County general election and the state and federal primary. That means you'll be choosing the person you want to represent your county in roles like mayor, sheriff, and school board members. You'll also be choosing between a republican or democratic ballot for the state primaries. There you'll be choosing a candidate to represent the party in November's general election. You can see all the names on the ballot here.

When

Early voting starts Friday, July 13 and runs through Saturday, July 28. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, August 2. Each polling place has its own hours (which you can see above.) All polling locations are closed on Sundays.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have futher ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

Anderson County

Who

All registered voters

What

You'll be voting in the Knox County general election, the state and federal primary, and the Farragut election (if you are a resident). That means you'll be choosing the person you want to represent your county in roles like mayor, sheriff, and board of education members. You'll also be choosing between a republican or democratic ballot for the state primaries. There you'll be choosing a candidate to represent the party in November's general election. For Farragut residents, you'll also be voting for mayor and alderman. You can see all the names on the ballot here.

Where

Anderson County has three locations where you can cast your vote.

Clinton Community Center

101 Hicks Street Clinton 37716

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - noon

Midtown Community Center

102 Robertsville Road Oak Ridge 37830

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - noon

Anderson Crossing Shopping Center

3310 Andersonville Highway Norris 37705

Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - noon

When

Early voting starts Friday, July 13 and runs through Saturday, July 28. After that, you'll have to cast your ballot on election day, August 2. You can see the hours for each station above. All polling locations are closed on Sundays.

What you need to bring

Photo ID

College IDs or other photo IDs are not acceptable. Expired IDs are acceptable. If you forget your ID, you can still vote. Just fill out a provisional ballot. You will then have two days to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. If you have futher ID questions, check out the state's FAQ page.

