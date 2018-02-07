Over the past few months, Little Ponderosa Zoo has gotten a lot of help from a lot of dedicated people.

A fire destroyed the barn in December, and several animals died.

In April, Crews started building a bigger and better facility in its footprint.

"This place that we're standing in today is totally gone," owner James Cox said.

To Cox, no one is more dedicated than Austin Carroll. Carroll is 21 and he volunteers to help rebuild every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

"I like to work," Carroll said.

Carroll had been coming to the zoo through a school program. Then the fire broke his heart.

"I'll never forget just a day or two after the fire I was talking to Austin and he was patting me on the back," Cox said. "And he said, 'James, everything's going to be ok. Everything's going to be ok.'"

So Carroll got to work.

"He comes in sometimes, the other day he came in with his hammer and his tape, and he was ready to go help," Cox said.

It's that kind of dedication that warms Cox's heart.

"He loved it before the fire, he loved it during the fire, and he loved it after the fire," Cox said. "He loves this place and he'll tell me, 'I love this place.' And it's very touching to know that you have someone like Austin who supports here and supports what you do here."

And the zoo supports Carroll too, including the animals.

"The animals love me, too," Carroll said.

"It excites me to be a part of this and I can be able to make people like Austin smile and be happy," Cox said.

Cox says the second floor of the facility will have a rehabilitation center and a vet clinic. He hopes it will be ready around September.

