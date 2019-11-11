POWELL, Tenn. — Oh deer!

A deer ran into and broke a double-paned glass window at the Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell.

The "unfortunate incident” happened just before 10 a.m. in the waiting room of the outpatient imaging center, according to Tennova spokesperson Ann Metz.

Metz said the deer went back out the window. Three patients had to be evaluated for minor injuries at the emergency room but were released.

“Thanks to quick actions of our staff the area was made safe and animal control was called,” Metz said.

The waiting room was cleaned up and the window was boarded until a replacement can be installed, according to Metz.

Metz also said the deer may have been found after the incident.

