Deer looking for love may put drivers at risk during mating season

Deer are on the move for lovemaking during November. Experts say it's better to hit a deer if it jumps in front of your car than avoid it.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Late autumn is the time when deer are looking for love, but right now they pose a major risk to drivers.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol urges drivers to be extra careful on the road during the deer mating season.

Both November and December are considered higher-risk months as crashes increase due to deer mating and hunting during this time. During mating season, deer are less aware of their surroundings and they jump in front of cars causing accidents.

THP said deer cause about 1.5 million crashes per year nationwide with about 200 people killed and many injured. They estimate about $1 billion in damages are caused by crashes involving deer.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol suggests the following tips to help prevent deer-related crashes:

When you see deer cross the road, expect more to follow. Many times, the second or third deer crossing becomes the one that motorists hit.

Be attentive and drive defensively constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk.

Do not swerve to avoid contact with deer. This could cause the vehicle to flip or veer into oncoming traffic causing a serious crash. Swerving can also confuse the deer as to where to run.

When you spot a deer, slow down immediately. Proceed slowly when passing.

If you do collide with a deer, never approach the animal. They are powerful and can cause bodily harm to a human. Report any deer collision, even if the damage is minor.