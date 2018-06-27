A deer-killing virus carried by small flies is forcing a popular hunting ground to close for the upcoming season.

Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport says an outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, has killed too many deer.

It's hoping the population will recover for 2019.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease is always in the deer population, but last year was worse than usual.

They're keeping tabs on how many deer the virus has affected.

"That deer gets very sick," said TWRA spokesman Matt Cameron.

The symptoms of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease aren't pretty.

"A serious fever, first of all, and would exhibit a depressed kind of state, and there's going to be significant swelling of that deer in its head," Cameron said.

In some cases, deer can die within just a few days.

Cameron says 2017 was one of the worst years for EHD in the last decade.

TWRA confirmed 824 reported deer deaths last year, the most since 2007.

"If you're finding them in the woods, around water especially, we like for you to give us a call," Cameron said. "We start tracking those numbers, especially in one of the worst seasons like it was in 2017."

Those 2017 deaths have forced popular hunting ground Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport to close.

If the lower population bounces back at the more than 6,000 acre facility, they'll start hunting again in 2019.

Cameron says right now, TWRA won't make changes to the number of deer that hunters are allowed to harvest.

"It's going to take one or two years of harvest data before we can determine the HD caused significant die offs enough that it would affect harvest numbers," Cameron said.

He says they'll continue to monitor the effects of EHD.

"This year, if harvests are down again in those counties, then it's a good possibility that TWRA might reduce harvest opportunities in those particular counties," Cameron said.

And if you're out hunting, Cameron says it's safe to eat a deer that has EHD.

"The answer is yes," Cameron said. "According to scientists, humans can't contract hemorrhagic disease from a deer. They can't even contract it from the midge that causes the deer to get it as well."

Cameron says the winter weather kills the disease off because it kills the midges, or flies, that cause the virus.

