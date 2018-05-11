Knoxville — Democrat Gloria Johnson wins house District 13 race after concession from Eddie Smith.

Johnson said she was surprised by Smith's concession, but she knew voters were 'looking for something different.'

"I'm excited to go in and excited to get things done," Johnson said.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Knoxvillians Gloria Johnson and Eddie Smith once again are doing battle in one of the most closely watched state House races in Tennessee.

Johnson, a Democrat, and Smith, a Republican, want to represent the 13th state House District, which covers parts of North Knoxville, near West Knoxville and South Knoxville. Tuesday marks the third time they have faced each other.

Smith beat Johnson, then the incumbent, for the seat in 2014, and he held Johnson off in a repeat contest in 2016.

The margin was close each time. Election figures show Smith won by 182 votes in 2014, a midterm election, and by 151 votes in 2016, the last presidential election.

In the 2014 race, a total of 13,278 votes were cast. In the 2016 race, a total of 22,173 votes were cast, election figures show.

It's expected to be close again Tuesday. More than 12,000 votes were cast by early voters in precincts that compose the 13th House District.

This year's race was marked by a last-minute protest from Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, who objected to Smith sending out a political mailer that featured a photo of her. Rogero, who rarely speaks out in elections that are not her own, said the mailer appeared to imply she was endorsing Smith when in fact she's backing Johnson.

Johnson, 56, is a former Knox County special education teacher and political activist who gained local attention in 2008 as an early supporter of and organizer for Barack Obama, who won two terms as president. She's made improving public education, career training and expanding Medicaid in the state as key planks in her platform.

Smith, 39, who owns his own event management business, is the Knox County legislative delegation leader. He's touting his work in the Legislature, including money for things like a Zoo Knoxville education program and a drug recovery high school. His committees include serving as vice chair of the House Education Administration & Planning Committee.

As the contest wound down early this month, Smith sent out a mailer that featured a photo with Smith, Gov. Bill Haslam and Rogero and an oversized check.

The mailer included this quote attributed to Rogero: "I do appreciate Representative Smith for always representing us well and making sure that our good work is recognized locally."

Rogero on Monday posted a sternly worded message on Facebook about the mailer, calling it "misleading campaign tactics."

"The campaign mailer was targeted to Democrats the weekend before Election Day," Rogero wrote. "It apparently was meant to confuse and mislead voters by including an endorsement from another Democrat. The photo was of Governor Haslam giving me a $1.87 million check for the Northwest Greenway, with Eddie and others in the picture. The “quote” also leaves the false impression that I am thanking Eddie for the grant when, as stated by the Governor, it was a well-written competitive application by city staff that won the award for us from TDOT."

Smith declined to comment but released a statement. He included an audio clip of Rogero's comments at the greenway event.

"The mail piece sent out was an endorsement by former Democratic state Representative Harry Tindell," the statement reads. "The statement made by the mayor was used to show the continued bipartisan nature that I have worked under these last four years. I was very saddened to see that Mayor Rogero, who I have had a strong working relationship with these last four years, is retracting her bipartisan comment and attacking in such a partisan way."

