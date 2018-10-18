Slow starts and quick stops, DENSO is showing off self-braking technology that's been in testing for years, hoping to make cars safer on the roadway.

DENSO associates in Maryville participated in a "ride and drive" demonstration with a 2016 Lexus RX. The car is equipped with an Advanced Driver-Assistance System, which the Maryville facility says it will soon be producing.

Here's how it works: If the driver of the car gets too close to another vehicle or person, a car alarm will sound. Then, the car comes to a complete stop within seconds, hopefully preventing an accident.

DENSO Vice President of Manufacturing Britt Autry said this type of technology is the wave of the future for the car manufacturers like DENSO.

“This is the type of technology that we will assemble here in our facilities. So we want our associates to understand what part they play in the future technology of DENSO,” Autry said.

The company hopes to produce that technology and put it cars within the next few months.

The DENSO facility in Maryville has nearly 4,200 full time associates. DENSO said 60 manufacturing associates participated in the two-day demonstration.

Editor's Note: Story has been updated to clarify this is self-braking (not self-driving) technology.

© 2018 WBIR