LMU College of Dental Medicine receives initial accreditation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) granted initial accreditation to the College of Dental Medicine at Lincoln Memorial University on Tuesday.
The program will welcome its inaugural class on Sept. 12, 2022.
“This is another momentous day in the life of this institution,” LMU president Dr. Clayton Hess said. “CODA approval allows us to open our doors to the next generation of professional students who will continue our legacy of service to humanity. Much of our service area falls in a dental desert where access to dental care has negatively impacted the health and well-being of our communities. Our goal is to recruit and train dentists to serve Appalachia and beyond.”
The Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD) program will be a full-time, continuous, 46-month program. The curriculum includes 11 consecutive semesters of didactic and clinical education.
In addition to the DMD program, LMU will offer an associate of science in Dental Hygiene program. The program has a 16-week semester for fall and spring, with the summer semesters consisting of 10 weeks.