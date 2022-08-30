LMU College of Dental Medicine receives initial accreditation

“This is another momentous day in the life of this institution,” LMU president Dr. Clayton Hess said. “CODA approval allows us to open our doors to the next generation of professional students who will continue our legacy of service to humanity. Much of our service area falls in a dental desert where access to dental care has negatively impacted the health and well-being of our communities. Our goal is to recruit and train dentists to serve Appalachia and beyond.”