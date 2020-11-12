Department of Labor launches virtual job center

The new website for Tennesseans looking for employment launched Friday.

A new virtual job center that aims to bring easy information access to job seeking Tennesseans launched Friday, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development said.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development hopes the new website brings information about job services and programs to Tennesseans wherever they are.

The website guides users to employment assistance available to them, but also other services offered by multiple state agencies.

Job planning, education services, skills sharpening and training, work-life support, and youth services are a few of the programs the VAJC provides.



The goal of the VAJC is to provide users the information found at more than 80 American Job Centers across Tennessee, no matter the time or where they are located.



“The Virtual AJC makes it convenient for people to learn about the different programs that can have a meaningful impact on their lives,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord.