In a nondescript building behind a car dealership on Kingston Pike, Misty Ledford says her life was saved.

She was an opiate addict for 20 years, burning bridges with friends and family as she cycled in and out of correctional facilities.

She said that changed when she was selected as one of the first participants in a new Tennessee Department of Corrections program that diverts addicts from prisons to a community-based, intensive recovery program.

"When I began, my children wouldn't talk to me. I had to live with my grandmother who didn’t believe I could do it," she said. "But in the end now, my grandmother will give me her debit card, I pay the bills."

The program, called the Day Reporting Center, has three phases, beginning with an intensive six hour-per-day, four day-a-week inpatient-type program where participants take classes--with topics ranging from anger management to GED.

For Peter Berrio, another program participant and recovering addict, learning how to deal with life's twists and turns was one of the biggest takeaways.

"It’s life, life is hard. And every now and and then life might fall apart for some people. And the biggest coping skill was just because life falls apart doesn’t mean you fall apart," he said.

Sherry Crouse, the program's director in Knoxville, says many of its participants would not have been in jail at all if it weren't for their addictions and that this type of treatment is more effective for some who are ready.

"It's the right thing for people who are struggling with opioid, and meth addictions and other kinds of addictions," Crouse said.

And she say it works. They've only had a 15 percent relapse rate among the 13 people who have finished the program.

"We've only had a couple that have had hiccups and they have been hiccups," Crouse said.

But for those who stay the course, the reward can be incredible.

"I see clearer, I think clearer and I know as long as I stick to what I’ve been taught, the sky is the limit," Berrio said.

