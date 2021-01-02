Deputies: 1 dead after vehicle crash in Knox County

Deputies said the driver was sent to UT Medical Center. The condition of the driver is unknown. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating an overnight vehicle crash that left one person dead in Knox County.

The crash was reported at the 8400 block of Martin Mill Pike.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units along with KCSO’s Crash Reconstruction Units responded to the scene.

The road was closed until around 3:30 a.m.