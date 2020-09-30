TBI and deputies investigating after human remains discovered during welfare check in Campbell Co.

Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to a home in the area for a welfare check, discovering a body.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after deputies found human remains during a welfare check in the Morely community.

According to the CCSO, it is working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after the discovery.

The CCSO said a report had been filed three weeks ago for a missing person in that area. Investigators are currently processing the scene.