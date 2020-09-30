TBI and deputies investigating after human remains discovered during welfare check in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after deputies found human remains during a welfare check in the Morely community.
According to the CCSO, it is working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after the discovery.
Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to a home in the area for a welfare check, discovering a body.
The CCSO said a report had been filed three weeks ago for a missing person in that area. Investigators are currently processing the scene.
"The death is under investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist the TBI during the investigative process. If more information becomes available, we will make an additional release," Sheriff Robbie Goins said.