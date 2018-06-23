UPDATE June 28, 2018:

Deputies have arrested a man accused of carjacking a woman and forcing her daughter out of the car without her wheelchair.

Bradley Allan Thomas was taken into custody after being released from UT Medical Center Thursday afternoon. Oak Ridge Police officers said they served their warrants for the carjacking and pursuit he reportedly led deputies on.

Thomas is being held in the Anderson County Detention Facility under $375,000 bond.

UPDATE June 26, 2018:

A man accused in a carjacking where he reportedly forced a woman out of her wheelchair and stole the van she was riding in has been taken into custody.

Bradley Thomas, 30, of Knoxville was identified as the suspect Tuesday. The Oak Ridge Police Department said criminal charges are expected to be filed once he's released from the hospital.

Police said they responded to the Red Lobster parking lot on Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge on Saturday. The call was for a man who reportedly took a vehicle that was occupied by an adult female passenger in a wheelchair. After taking the vehicle, he allegedly forced her out of the wheelchair and from the vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

Deputies followed the vehicle down Clinton Highway into Knox County. It was involved in a crash near the intersection with Powell Road.

Thomas has been in the hospital since.

ORIGINAL STORY June 23, 2018: A woman in a wheelchair was pushed out of a car in an apparent carjacking Saturday afternoon.

Oak Ridge Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Self said it happened at the Red Lobster parking lot on Illinois Avenue.

Anderson County sheriff's deputy Mark Lucas said a man forced the woman out of her wheelchair and out of her vehicle. Oak Ridge police said the victim had no injuries

Anderson County sheriff's deputies found the suspect in the car later in the day in Clinton, and chased him down Clinton Highway into Knox County.

The suspect crashed his car near the intersection of Clinton Highway and Powell Road.

Police said he's at UT Medical Center right now, and that charges are pending.

