Deputies: Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle during accident in Knox County

The fatal accident was reported on Strawberry Plains Pike Wednesday just before midnight.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A driver was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during an accident in Knox County Wednesday just before midnight, deputies said.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units received reports of a vehicle accident where at least one person was possibly ejected on the 6200 block of Strawberry Plains Pike.

Rural Metro Fire Department also arrived at the scene.

The fire department said they found a single vehicle on its top. According to a report, the driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

KCSO had one lane closed until around 2 a.m.