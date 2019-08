BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that engulfed a home Monday.

According to the BCSO, crews responded to a fire on the 300 block of Rockford Walker Court.

The BCSO said no one was inside the home at the time and no one was hurt.

The home was badly damaged and the sheriff's office said it plans to assign an investigator to look into the cause of the fire.