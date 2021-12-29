Deputies responding after helicopter crash reported near Cocke County and Sevier County line

Officials said that the helicopter went down near Apple Tree Lane Wednesday afternoon.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials said a helicopter crashed near the Cocke County and Sevier County line Wednesday afternoon, and deputies were responding.

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office and the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said that the crash was in Sevier County. They said the crash was near Apple Tree Lane and Hooper Highway. Deputies from both sheriff's offices were responding to the crash, according to officials.

"I was in my bedroom with the sliding glass door open to my balcony, and I heard a helicopter that was very, very low to the ground," said Brandi Proffit, who lives near the area where the helicopter reportedly went down. "Just minutes later, first responders were flying by the house."

Units were hiking to the site of the crash at around 3 p.m. according to SCSO. They said a bystander saw the helicopter and heard a sound similar to a crash before calling authorities.

A private individual picked up the aircraft Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport. Officials said that Touchstone Helicopters owned the helicopter. They said that it was a Robinson R-44. They also said a startup company called Lifted operated it.