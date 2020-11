According to the RCSO, 14-year-old Maya Lesick and her friend Jaelynn Hall disappeared on Nov. 1. Their parents say they may be in Roane County or Knoxville.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing teens.

