Deputies trying to locate missing woman in Sevier County

Deputies said that Newman's mother received a text on November 24 saying only "mama".

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are trying to locate a 33-year-old woman reported missing in Sevier County.

According to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, Heather Reinhart Newman was last seen walking from her residence on 1502 Sourwood Court in Sevierville on November 24.

Deputies said that Newman's mother received a text on November 24 saying only "mama". No one has heard or seen her since that date.

Newman is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, approximately 5'5 and 150lbs.