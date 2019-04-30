KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — One of the biggest and most expensive houses in East Tennessee plays host this Saturday to a Kentucky Derby party that will raise money for East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

"Talk Derby to Me" will be 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at Villa Collina, the sprawling mansion that overlooks Fort Loudoun Lake on Lyons View Pike. The mansion has been on the market for months.

A limited number of tickets are available here to the public. The cost is $125.

Participants are encouraged to dress in their finest Derby day attire for the annual Run for the Roses, staged every May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Villa Collina's master bedroom.

Items will be up for bid during a silent auction at the mansion.

Derby-themed drinks and hors d'oeuvres prepared by Chef Holly Hambright will be served. Cindi Alpert and The Groove will perform, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The event will raise money for the hospital's pain and palliative care service

Marble columns, rails, and floors abound throughout the Villa Collina.

You can learn more information by calling the hospital's development office at 865-541-8668.

WBIR, Channel 10, will carry the race Saturday, with horses set to run about 6:50 p.m.

Villa Collina, 5628 Lyons View Pike, is owned by businessman Eric Barton. It features 40,000 square feet of space on about 8 acres.

Realtor.com lists it for sale at nearly $15 million. The home includes eight bedrooms and 11.5 baths.

It's billed as Tennessee's largest house. More images of the home can be seen here.

The view from the foot of the bed at Villa Collina's master bedroom.