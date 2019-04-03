MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Blount County non-profit rallied together to transform three rooms for deserving kids.

Even through the pouring rain, Kingdom Design Ministry set out to make their Triple Dog Dare Challenge weekend a success.

One of the room makeovers belongs to 13-year-old Johnathan Cummings.

He has a rare brain disorder that's left him paralyzed.

His mom, Kelly, says Johnathan loves the new look.

"I think he is loving it...he's loving it," Kelly said. "I think he's going to rub this in his brother's face because his room looks a lot better than his."

Kingdom Design Ministry also reveal two more room makeovers for three siblings and a 4-year-old girl in Maryville.