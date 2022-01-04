Developers working to turn Happy Holler building into apartments

The building is located near Central Cinema, a popular independent theater in North Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A building with a long and complex history is being transformed once again, in North Knoxville, this time into apartments.

Developers said they plan to turn the building at 1201 North Central Street into several apartments. The building is located next to Central Cinema, a popular theater in North Knoxville. They said they hoped to start renting the apartments by the end of 2022.

Five apartments will be built on one level of the building and another three will be built in the basement, according to Jeffrey Nash, president of the Courtland Group. The development organization worked with a building in 2008, selling it that same year, according to Nash.

The designs will range from two-bedroom apartments, one-bedroom apartments and studios.

"We wanted to create more of an industrial look without going overboard and making it too industrial," Nash said. "I have seen a number of buildings of this nature in lots of different places in Europe, and I suppose that the basic look of the building will emulate the kind of thing I have admired in France, in Spain and in Italy."

He also said that they plan to create a courtyard area in the front of the building and commercial space will be available. Nash also said that he believes that the development may be able to help increase the amount of commercial and residential space in Knoxville, as many renters say they are having trouble finding affordable housing in the city.

"I really believe that this entire area has got a great future," he said. "If there are others developers who are looking to do some good work here and update some of the properties here, and I feel that this will become a better area as the years roll along."