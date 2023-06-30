DEVELOPING: Homicide investigation in Jefferson County

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Deputies and investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced early Friday morning that they working the scene of a homicide.
Deputies initially did not release much information, but did say agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were assisting in the case on the 1700 block of Chestnut Hill Road in Dandridge. The sheriff's office said the scene was still active around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. At the time of the announcement, it was not immediately clear when authorities had initially arrived at the scene or how people had been killed.
In the initial Facebook post, the sheriff's office said it would release more information when it became available.
