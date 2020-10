The plans include 12 turf fields, indoor arenas, hotels, restaurants, stores and apartments.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County developer is looking to start construction on a multimillion-dollar sports complex in West Knox County in the spring.

It's planned for the Watt Road exit off I-40 in West Knox County.

The plans include 12 turf fields, indoor arenas, hotels, restaurants, stores and apartments.

Developer Steve Maddox said it will cost about $50 million, all from private developers.