DICK’S Sporting Goods to hire more than 200 associates for its new store in Knoxville

The new store will offer a rock climbing wall, a center to help athletes with recovery, and other multi-sport experiences.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — DICK’S Sporting Goods is now hiring for a new store in Knoxville that will offer multi-sport experiences.

Officials said the store will include:

A 24,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track

A 40 ft. rock climbing wall

A batting cage for baseball and softball featuring HitTraxTM technology

Golf hitting bays with TrackManTM simulators

A putting green

A House of CleatsTM that will seasonally rotate product

An indoor turf soccer cage

A health and wellness destination to help athletes with recovery and well-being

A consolidated service area for breaking in gloves, stringing lacrosse sticks, and building/repairing bikes.

There will be a space to hold field days, sports practices, yoga classes, camps, clinics, rock climbing, birthday parties, and more following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The store will serve as a research and development lab to test new concepts and ideas and apply learnings to inform strategies across the company’s more than 700 stores nationwide, officials said.

For those interested in applying for positions and the Knoxville store, DICK's Sporting Goods is looking for individuals passionate about sports, fitness, and wellness.

According to a press release, there are around 40 full-time, 180 part-time, and 20 temporary positions. The store will be located at West Town Mall at 7600 Kington Pike, Suite 400 in Knoxville. Officials said the hiring process will continue throughout the month of March.

The grand opening will be held in June 2021.