Did you feel it? Weak 2.2-magnitude earthquake reported in Bearden area of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Geological Survey reported a weak earthquake centered in the Bearden area of Knoxville.

According to the USGS, 2.2-magnitude tremors were reported just off of the Northshore Drive and Kingston Pike intersection around 5:15 p.m.

At least one person reported to the USGS that they had felt it.

Generally, quakes below 2.5-magnitude generally go unnoticed by most people and do not cause any damage -- but these can still be picked up by seismographs.