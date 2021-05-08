Did you feel it? Weak 2.2-magnitude earthquake reported in Bearden area of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Geological Survey reported a weak earthquake centered in the Bearden area of Knoxville.
According to the USGS, 2.2-magnitude tremors were reported just off of the Northshore Drive and Kingston Pike intersection around 5:15 p.m.
At least one person reported to the USGS that they had felt it.
Generally, quakes below 2.5-magnitude generally go unnoticed by most people and do not cause any damage -- but these can still be picked up by seismographs.
These weak earthquakes are common for the region. East Tennessee generally sees many small earthquakes throughout the year, particularly along the foothills region.