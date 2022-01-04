Did you suffer a loss in the Wears Valley fire? Here's how to file a claim

The state Department of Commerce and Insurance set up a trailer at the Sevier County Fairgrounds in Sevierville for walk-up visitors.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — State teams will be on hand starting Friday in Sevierville to help people who lost property in the Wears Valley wildfire.

You can get help filing an insurance claim at a trailer set up by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance at the Sevier County Fairgrounds, 753 Old Knoxville Highway in Sevierville.

You can also call the state at 615-741-2218 or 1-800-342-4029 for help with claims.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters announced the set-up Friday morning as he briefed reporters on efforts to contain the fire that started Wednesday morning on Hatcher Mountain above Wears Valley Road.

TDCI also announced it was available to help in Sevier County on its Twitter feed.

Damage likely will amount to millions of dollars. Waters said more than 100 structures were "affected" by the fire that's been burning more than 48 hours.

Many homes and cabins have been damaged or destroyed. In some cases, fire wiped out multiple homes on the same street.

Sevier Co. EMA plans to begin damage assessments in Wears Valley this afternoon.



The county will soon provide a map for people to see whether their home has been damaged in the fire.



Some 11,000 homes were evacuated after the blaze broke out.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency also offers resources at its Sevier County Wildfire Recovery webpage.

The Mountain Tough website previously set up after the 2016 Gatlinburg wlidfire disaster also has been set up to offer information on how to help wildfire survivors and residents of the Wears Valley community.