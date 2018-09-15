Knoxville — Two die-hard vols fans celebrated the rest of their lives together--Big Orange style.

Keith and Maxine Lovin got married at Volunteer landing along the Tennessee River before the Vols game today.

They said it was exactly what they envisioned--their favorite team with their favorite people.

They bought 50 tickets to game, so family and friends could sit together.

"When we talked about it, it was actually her idea to have it here, at the tailgate and to help decorate it," Keith Lovin said. "And it went off well."

"I couldn't be happier," Maxine Lovin said.

The happy couple says they'll be honeymooning in Greece soon.

© 2018 WBIR