Digital parking spot signs installed for two downtown garages in Gatlinburg

The signs will let drivers know how many parking spaces are available in two downtown garages. They were activated this week.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Driving through a parking garage, scouring for a spot can be one of the most stressful parts of driving. New digital signs on two garages in Gatlinburg may help drivers.

Officials announced that signs notifying drivers about the number of available spots were installed and activated this week. They are at the entrances to the McMahan/Parkway Parking Garage as well as the Aquarium Parking Garage, before drivers turn onto Greystone Heights to access it.

Automation equipment has also been installed at both garages to improve traffic flow at the gates.

Anyone paying with credit or debit cards can pay at the gate as they exit. However, drivers paying with cash must pay at the self-service kiosk on the ground floor of each garage.

Parking for both garages costs $8 per day.