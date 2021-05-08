Director of Knox Co. Health Department Dr. Martha Buchanan resigns

Dr. Martha Buchanan led the Knox County Health Department during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and served on the Board of Health.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Martha Buchanan, who led the Knox County Health Department during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, handed in her resignation on Thursday.

She informed the office of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs Thursday that she would step down. Officials said she would step down as the director of KCHD on Oct. 1 and would step down as the county's health officer on Dec. 31.

As county health officer, Buchanan would still have the authority to issue restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was unclear who would take over the position as of Thursday afternoon. Charity Menefee, who acted as another leader in KCHD during the height of the pandemic, left the position in July.

Buchanan served on the Board of Health as they discussed how to approach the several health crises created by the pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, she emphasized people wear masks and get vaccinated for COVID-19 to keep their communities healthy, even if masks were not mandated.

She also created a testing site at the KCHD when cases first started being reported in Knox County, helping collect information health leaders needed in order to respond to COVID-19.

After graduating from medical school at East Tennessee State University and completing a residency in North Dakota, Buchanan opened her first family medicine practice in Jellico, Tennessee. Eventually, she took a job with the health department, and the rest is history.

Before she walked up the podium for conferences and meetings, she said she always thought of her father.

"I always credit my dad for my ability to speak in public because he made me pray at church and speak at church, so I learned early on how to speak in public," Buchanan said in May 2020.

On Wednesday, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in East Tennessee, she urged people to once again wear masks. She also recommended Knox County Schools leaders follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and require masks in schools.