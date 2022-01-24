Director of Schools for Cumberland County announces retirement in June 2022

Dr. Ina Maxwell started her position as Director of Schools for Cumberland County back in 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — Dr. Ina Maxwell, the Director of Schools for Cumberland County, has announced she plans to retire from her position on June 30, 2022.

Dr. Maxwell announced her retirement in a letter to the Cumberland County Board of Education on January 17th. She said this would mark the end of a 33-year-long career with Cumberland County Schools.

"I am grateful for the opportunity the board has given me the past two years as leader of the school district. The continuous outpouring of encouragement and support I have received daily has been tremendous," Dr. Maxwell said. "We have persevered during a global pandemic and we continue to adapt to the ever-changing world in which we live, while striving for excellence. I have been blessed with many new friendships during this time that I will continue to cherish."