New Tennessee law makes it illegal for employers to pay disabled people below minimum wage

The new law launches July 1, 2022. The Sertoma Center in Knoxville offers training for employers that have not worked with people with disabilities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several new laws take effect on July 1, 2022, including one bill signed by Governor Bill Lee which prevents employers from paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage.

The Sertoma Center in Knoxville serves approximately 140 families with intellectual disabilities and is excited about the new law.

“We really hope that this increase in wages leads to a better quality of life for the people that we serve, and provides better work opportunities for them,” Sertoma's Director of Employment Ashley Copeland said.

Sertoma connects adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities to gainful jobs paying above minimum wage, but without help or advocacy standard pay is not guaranteed.

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, it is legal for employers to pay subminimum wages to people with disabilities if the employer can prove the disability reduces the applicant's ability to do the job.

Employers must also provide notice in person and in writing about the subminimum wages the worker will receive.

Starting July 1, The Tennessee Integrated and Meaningful Employment Act will disallow subminimum wage pay.

The Seroma Center asked employers who are skeptical about hiring people with disabilities to reach out to them.

“We're here to answer questions and make you feel more comfortable,” Copeland said. “We do offer disability training for folks who have never worked with anyone with a disability and we're happy to come in and educate your team.

The FUTURE Postsecondary Education Program at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville also helps young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities find gainful employment after high school and students get a vocational certificate after completing the three-year program.

Copeland said Sertoma partners with FUTURE and has hired some graduates full-time in the past.