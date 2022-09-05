"It's at glacial speeds" | Disability advocates in Oak Ridge wants city to move quickly to fix damaged sidewalks

An American Disability Act report from 2020 found cracked sidewalks, telephone poles, fire hydrants and mailboxes in the middle of Oak Ridge sidewalks.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Kathryn DiPietro uses a wheelchair to get around Oak Ridge, but said the sidewalk situation in the city doesn't make it easy.

"You're constantly reminded that you're disabled," DiPietro said. "That's not a good feeling."

DiPietro is able to drive and considers herself independent, but she said cracked sidewalks and steep ramps prevent her from going where she wants.

"It's exclusionary. It makes me angry, and it's demeaning," DiPietro said.

A 2020 report commissioned by the City of Oak Ridge found cracked sidewalks, telephone poles, fire hydrants and mailboxes in the middle of sidewalks. The report said Oak Ridge would have to spend around $26 million to make all of its sidewalks accessible.

The Oak Ridge City Council approved $100,000 to address accessibility issues across the city.

Patrick Berge from Public Works in the City of Oak Ridge said the city received a grant to improve its sidewalks and plans to do so. Berge said those would include modern concrete sidewalks and modern access ramps.

Marian Wildgruber is blind and a disability advocate in Oak Ridge. She said she waited 7 years without the city building enough improvements with that funding.

"We're getting there, but it's at glacial speed," Wildgruber said.

Berge said Oak Ridge is waiting for the Tennessee Department of Transportation to finish a transportation plan that would re-work the city's roads and sidewalks before they decide how to spend the grant money on the remaining sidewalks.

DiPietro said she wants the decision-makers to move more quickly.