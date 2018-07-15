An unsung hero is paying tribute to his time in the military. Lieutenant Clebe McClary served in Vietnam over fifty years ago. He told his story at Marbledale Baptist Church Sunday morning.

The retired veteran now travels across the United States, telling his stories of struggle, triumph, perseverance and memories on the battlefield.

While serving as the First Reconnaissance Battalion, McClary was seriously injured during an attack. He lost his left arm, eye and faced several other injuries. But, McClary hoped to one day share his story.

"In this world of give and take, there are not enough people willing to give what it takes. And I think we need to give back and we need to be thankful and appreciate what we got and thank people that help us get there,” McClary said.

McClary has also published books about his experiences as an active soldier and veteran. His newest publication, “Living Proof” is out now and if for sale online.

