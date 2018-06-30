A woman in her wheelchair was physically pushed out of the car without her wheelchair and left on the hot pavement unable to move last week.

On Friday, she met the man who came her rescue at a moment's notice.

A typical Saturday turned into a nightmare for Mary and her daughter Storm when police say Bradley Thomas carjacked the family's car with Storm still inside.

Shortly after the car was stolen, she was pushed out of the car onto the hot pavement, unable to move.

Luckily, Mitchell Lay was there to help.

"She was over here crawling toward the establishment and screaming," Mitchell Lay said.

Lay jumped into action and carried her off the scorching pavement.

"If she thinks I'm a hero, I'm a hero," Mitchell Lay said.

Storm was able to meet the man she calls her hero, for the first time after the incident.

"Thank you so very much. I'm sorry you had to go through that. I really am very grateful for you," Storm said.

Now, surrounded by family and friends, she finally has the courage to talk about what happened.

"He heard me screaming bloody murder and carried me to the side walk off the hot pavement," Storm said.

Storm's custom wheelchair was destroyed in the crash, but the community stepped up to get her a brand new one. she said the community support has created a bond that will never be broken.

"It feels like a family," she said.

Storm is using her support system to try to forget what happened, while shedding light on how lucky she is she wasn't hurt.

"Nobody want's to go through a circumstance like this, but again you don't get to choose your circumstances but you do get to choose how to react from them," Storm said.

"I really don't think I'm a hero. I think I'm just somebody that helped somebody," Mitchell Lay said.

The man who allegedly stole the car has been arrested.

© 2018 WBIR