Disaster food benefits available in eastern Kentucky areas

People living or working in parts of eastern Kentucky damaged by flooding last month may apply for disaster food benefits.
Credit: TN National Guard

FRANKFORT, Ky. — People living or working in part of eastern Kentucky damaged by flooding last month may apply for disaster food benefits.

Residents and people working in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties may submit applications beginning Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service issues the benefits.

To apply, call (833) 371-8570, the fastest way to receive benefits. Applications will be taken by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Applications may be made in person at a Department for Community Based Services office or at a Disaster Recovery Center. Locations and times are listed online.

Residents who currently receive SNAP benefits may also request and apply for replacement of benefits due to power outages and other issues.

More information about applying for benefits or finding resources is available at kynect.ky.gov.

