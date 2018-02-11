We asked our viewers to share their secret spots to see some spectacular fall colors.

If you want to see them all, prepare for a little weekend road trip. They are all over East Tennessee.

Use our map to find some spots near you.

From churches and restaurants to classic stops in the Great Smoky Mountains, there is sure to be a spot near you.

Near House Mountain in East Knox County, Friday, the landscape was covered in a blanket of orange and red trees.

"This is the best I've seen. There may have been one day last year that rivaled this, but this is the best I've ever seen," said Matt Grossholz, a photographer taking pictures on the Foothills Parkway.

Behind the lens, the fall colors are a can't miss opportunity.

"I really don't know what to do with it. I'm a little overwhelmed at the moment. Color everywhere," said Tyler Trimnal. "Perfect for pictures. The fog is creating a nice ambiance."

Share your photos with us on the WBIR Facebook page.

© 2018 WBIR