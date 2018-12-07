The future of Jellico Community Hospital may be up in the air.

10News reached out to hospital officials and the CEO after receiving several calls about the possible closure of the hospital, one of the only hospitals in the area.

CEO Gene Miller said the hospital's board is working "diligently on strategic options for the hospital."

However, Miller stopped short of saying the hospital would close or that it's in danger of closing.

He said in a statement on the hospital's website that they are "in discussions with multiple groups interested in a strategic partnership" with the hospital.

Miller said they're not able to share those details right now.

Read the full statement from Miller here:

The JCH Board of Directors, along with Community Hospital Corporation, is working diligently on strategic options for the hospital. I am happy to report that we are in discussions with multiple groups interested in a strategic partnership with our hospital. Due to the sensitivity of the discussions, we are unable to to share details at this time. In the interim, we continue to evaluate hospital service lines while providing core medical services as efficiently as possible. We understand that uncertainty is hard during challenging times like these, but we are proud to continue to provide the outstanding level of care that Jellico Community Hospital is known for. Thank you for your commitment and loyalty to Jellico Community Hospital and our community!

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

