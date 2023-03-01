Dispatch: Crews respond to fire at apartment complex in Pigeon Forge

x
Dispatchers said several crews across Sevier County responded to calls about the fire.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Dispatchers said several crews were responding to reports of a fire at the Cold Creek Resort in Pigeon Forge late Tuesday night.

They said that a fire started in the apartment complex's laundry room and crews from across the county were responding to the fire.

The apartment complex is located on 4025 Parkway, near Ripley's Super Fun Park at the intersection of Golf Drive and S. River Road.

Additional information about the fire, such as its specific cause and whether any injuries were reported, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

