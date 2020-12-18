RECIPE: DIY hot chocolate bar and hot chocolate bombs

Everything you need to make an assortment of hot chocolate this holiday season-- including tips on making this year's trendy hot chocolate bombs.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — When temperatures start dropping, there's nothing more comforting than curling up with a hot beverage. If you're looking for tips for optimum coziness this holiday season, KARE 11 Saturday has you covered.

One way to make sure you have something that suits everyone's tastes is a DIY hot chocolate bar, complete with a variety of hot chocolate flavors, and, of course, this year's biggest trend: the hot chocolate bomb.

Lifestyle expert Jenn McFerron has some recipes to get you started:

Gingerbread Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

5 oz milk chocolate pieces

2 TBS Cocoa powder

1 TBS Molasses

1 TBS sugar

1 tsp ginger

3/4 tsp cinnamon

dash of allspice

dash of nutmeg

pinch of salt

Directions:

In a pot over medium heat, heat milk to steaming, but not boiling. Add all ingredients and whisk quickly until chocolate has melted and spices are well incorporated. Top with whipped cream, cinnamon stick and a gingerbread cookie.

White Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

5 oz white chocolate pieces

1 tsp vanilla

Directions:

In a pot over medium heat, heat milk to steaming, but not boiling. Add white chocolate and vanilla. Stir until chocolate is melted. Top with marshmallows, whipped cream or peppermint pieces.

Peanut Butter Dark Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

1/4 cup natural peanut butter

5 oz dark chocolate pieces

honey to sweeten

Directions:

In a pot over medium heat, heat milk to steaming, but not boiling. Whisk in peanut butter until creaming. Add remaining ingredients and whisk until chocolate is melted. Top with whipped cream or marshmallows and chopped peanut butter cups.

Hazelnut Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

1/4 cup hazelnut spread

3 oz milk chocolate pieces

Directions:

In a pot over medium heat, heat milk to steaming, but not boiling. Whisk in hazelnut spread until melted, then add chocolate and whisk until melted. Top with whipped cream or marshmallows.

Healthier Hot Chocolate Bombs

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

1 cup unsweetened baking cocoa

1 - 12 oz. bag or 2 bars of 80% + Dark Chocolate

⅔ cup Coconut Sugar

1 tsp sea salt

1 cup whole milk

Silicone half circle baking mold or large round silicone ice cube trays (overall circumference 2-2 ½ in. circles)

Directions: