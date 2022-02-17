'Do the right thing' | Family, police still searching for answers one year after teenager killed

Janaria Muhammad loved to dance, see her friends and make those around her laugh. Her family said they carry on her legacy every day.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Jacqueline Muhammad is determined to keep her daughter Janaria's legacy alive. She spent months marching through the streets of Knoxville.

"Long live Nana," she shouted one week, referring to her daughter's nickname.

"A-E strong," she yelled the next.

Jackie will never forget her 15-year-old daughter. She wants to make sure the community won't either.

"Her name will always continue to ring throughout our lives, throughout our community," Jackie said. "She's made a big impact on so many people."

Janaria loved to dance, spend time with her friends and make other people laugh — even when they didn't want to.

"She never wanted to see anybody get hurt," her sister Sierra Pride said. "She never wanted anybody to do anything wrong. She always wanted the best for her friends."

Sierra said her sister stayed true to herself even as she looked out for others.

"When she had her mind set, a goal set, she was gonna accomplish it," Jackie said. "It's not fair. It's not right."

Knoxville police said they believe people in a blacked out car shot and killed Janaria outside her home and then fled the scene.

The department is pursuing active leads, but has not made any arrests. Jackie hopes that will change so her family can get closure.

"Do the right thing. Make peace with God and come forward," Jackie said. "Please help us and others if you know anything about these shootings and killings."

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information regarding Janaria’s murder. Tipsters can remain anonymous.