Do you recognize her? Green McAdoo Cultural Center looks to identify former Clinton student

The center said the girl is believed to be from the class of 1952. The photo was taken of grades 1 through 8 of the Green McAdoo School.

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Green McAdoo Cultural Center said it has a mystery on its hands, and it's hoping someone out there can put a name to a student in an old photo.

The center shared to Facebook a large photo that greets visitors of several classes at the former Green McAdoo grade school in Clinton. It includes children in grades 1 through 8 -- including students who were part of the Clinton 12 who broke the color barrier in public education and entered the first desegregated public high school in the South in August 1956.

"Nearly every student at the Green McAdoo School in this picture has been identified, with the exception of this lil lady here in the second row. Anyone got some leads???" the center asked on Facebook.

The center believes the girl may have been from the class of 1952 -- just a few years before integration. They're hoping to put a name to her face.

"We want to make sure we get everybody's name correctly filled, and we have this little girl wearing her little plaid jumper dress. we don't know who it is and we want to figure it out so they can get the proper credit," center director Adam Velk said.