Doctors say COVID-19 insurance testing is not a full proof measure for travel

As lines grew Monday at the Knox County Health Department, doctors warn that getting a test before traveling is still not a full proof measure for travel.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Just days before Thanksgiving there was a long line Monday outside the Knox County Health Department. People waiting to get tested for COVID-19.

"I just wanted to get a test just to make sure I'm not positive before I go home to my family" said Braden Boyd of Knoxville.



As people are getting tested before the holidays, doctors tell 10News that just isn't enough.



"Even if you have a negative test result, it means only that you were negative on that day, you could have turned positive tomorrow, or the next day," said Dr. William Schaffner a professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



He says this is a COVID Thanksgiving. And as the CDC recommends you should not travel or gather with people outside your household.



"There's so much virus out there. Remember, you control yourself and your actions, But you can't control all those other people who might get close to you not be wearing masks and still capable of transmitting this virus," Dr. Schaffner said.

