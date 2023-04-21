Document: South-Doyle teacher explains why he used slur in class

Knox County Schools said Sanford Graves is no longer a employee.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The South-Doyle High School teacher who used a racial slur while speaking with students last month in class told the school system he was trying to make a point that students were "throwing" the word around and he wanted them to stop it.

Sanford Graves was put on administrative leave March 27 after meeting with Knox County Schools officials. He taught chemistry at the South Knoxville high school.

KCS told 10News on Friday that Graves is no longer an employee.

Graves, who is white, was recorded on cellphone video the morning of March 27 using the N-word with students in a discussion that grew in intensity.

Typically when system employees face questions about their conduct they're given a chance to explain their version of what happened.

Graves met about 1:45 p.m. March 27 with several people including Brad Carr, the school principal, and Cameron Molchan, assistant principal, according to documents in Graves' personnel file.

The session is frequently referred to as a "Tell Your Side" meeting.

According to documents, system human resources administrators were alerted that day that "you used variations of the N word engaging in an argument with students about the usage of the word."

Four quoted remarks from Graves are included in the "Tell Your Side" document, identified as a Professional Communication Record.

He told people at the conference: "This kind of goes back to last week. There is a lot of throwing around the N word. I've told the kids to knock it off. The same thing today, some behavior issues. This kid sits up front. I warned a couple of kids that this is your warning instead of writing their names on the board."

According to Graves, the discussion included usage of variations of the word and then (a student whose name has been redacted from the report summary) "and other students start getting upset saying I am not allowed to say that."

Graves, 62, told people at the conference: "I was basically making the argument that it's different when you point at someone and say it then just saying the word. I was clarifying that's what he said."

The veteran teacher also observed: "I should have let it go and not had the discussion. I was not calling the student that word. I just said it's a word in the English language and I was clarifying is that what you said. They told me that I shouldn't have said that word. It was a mistake on my part because I am dealing with kids."

Notes from the conference indicate an audio record of that morning's discussion was played for Graves "and he admitted that was him in the audio using the n word in the discussion/argument with students."

On that day as officials wrapped up the conference, they issued certain "expectations" for Graves going forward.

They included a directive not to "retaliate" against anyone he thought may have shared the allegations. He was also instructed to follow all system policies and procedures and to follow all "Administrative Leave Guidelines."

At least two videos were recorded of the encounter.

Parents and students told WBIR they thought the teacher inappropriately used the word and then tried to justify it. They said they were angered and offended by his use of the word.

KCS released a statement at the time: "A Knox County Schools employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into this matter. Because there is an investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time. KCS does not tolerate any instances of racism."