x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dog dies in Knoxville house fire

The fire broke out about 2 p.m. Monday at 2415 Hoitt Ave.
Credit: KFD
A dog died in a house fire on Hoitt Avenue on Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A dog died Monday afternoon in a North Knoxville house fire.

Authorities were called to the blaze at 2415 Hoitt Ave. about 2:06 p.m., according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Heavy smoke poured from the rear of the home.

Credit: KFD
Monday's fire on Hoitt Avenue in North Knoxville.

"Knoxville Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. However, significant damage was done to an addition that had been built onto the rear home," according to a KFD release.

No occupant suffered an injury. But a dog inside died, according to KFD.

The rest of the house suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Related Articles

In Other News

'Real Appalachia' shares stories, history of small Appalachian towns