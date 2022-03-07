Dog dies in Knoxville house fire

The fire broke out about 2 p.m. Monday at 2415 Hoitt Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A dog died Monday afternoon in a North Knoxville house fire.

Authorities were called to the blaze at 2415 Hoitt Ave. about 2:06 p.m., according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Heavy smoke poured from the rear of the home.

"Knoxville Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. However, significant damage was done to an addition that had been built onto the rear home," according to a KFD release.

No occupant suffered an injury. But a dog inside died, according to KFD.

The rest of the house suffered smoke damage.