UPDATE: The dog missing from a crash that killed a 65-year-old woman in Alcoa has been found.

The Alcoa Police Department said the dog, named Lilly, had been found Wednesday and reunited with family. APD said a driver traveling through the area near the crash saw Lilly and was able to get her and call animal control.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Officers said 65-year-old Janice Kay Faubion died Tuesday morning after she lost control over her vehicle and it overturned on Sam Houston School Road.

Alcoa Police said she had a boxer mix named Lilly in the vehicle at the time of the deadly crash. Lilly escaped her crate before first responders got on scene.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. near Mount Lebanon Road, according to police.

The City of Alcoa Police, fire departments and AMR Ambulance Service responded.

© 2018 WBIR