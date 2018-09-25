UPDATE: The dog missing from a crash that killed a 65-year-old woman in Alcoa has been found.

The Alcoa Police Department said the dog, named Lilly, had been found Wednesday and reunited with family. APD said a driver traveling through the area near the crash saw Lilly and was able to get her and call animal control.

Officers said 65-year-old Janice Kay Faubion died Tuesday morning after she lost control over her vehicle and it overturned on Sam Houston School Road.

Alcoa Police said she had a boxer mix named Lilly in the vehicle at the time of the deadly crash. Lilly escaped her crate before first responders got on scene.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. near Mount Lebanon Road, according to police.

The City of Alcoa Police, fire departments and AMR Ambulance Service responded.

