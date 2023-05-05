North Knoxville doggie daycare and beer garden hosts 'Dog Prom'

Organizers said they would also crown a prom king and queen on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A North Knoxville doggie daycare hosted a prom for dogs on Saturday, bringing together pups and their owners for a special night.

The Bark is a beer garden and dog park, giving pet owners a chance to bring their pets to a place where they can also hang out and enjoy a drink. Before pet owners can go to The Bark, they need to take some steps to make sure their dogs are ready to play with other pups.

They need to set up an online pet profile for their dog, including their pet's name, photo and other details. They also need to update vaccine records for their dogs, and will need to make sure their dogs stay in body harnesses while at the park. Dogs also undergo a behavior check before entering. A staff member may ask owners to hang out in a leashed area while their pet settles in.

Organizers said anyone who wanted to bring their pets to Dog Prom would need to make a pet profile before arriving and have their vaccine records either uploaded to the profile or with them when they arrive.