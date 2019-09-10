The owner of a dog who disappeared after a burglary believes her Chloe is still alive after neighbors in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood spotted her.

On August 20, someone broke into Cierra Bowman's home in South Knoxville. The intruder took a TV, speaker, and pieces of candy. Worst of all, they shot and killed her dog, Bandit.

Her other dog, a white German Shepherd, got out of the house and disappeared.

Bowman has been searching for her ever since. Chloe was spotted several times, but Bowman could never get to her in time.

Now, seven weeks after she ran from her home and miles away, members of a private Facebook group called Kingston Pike Sequoyah Hills Facebook group have been posting about a skinny white dog that had been running around in the area.

One of them saw the notice about Chloe in another group. and contacted Bowman. She sent her a picture, and Bowman is convinced that lost and scared dog is her Chloe. She told 10News she went to the neighborhood on Tuesday to try to find her, with no luck.

Neighbors, on the advice of animal control officers, are working to try to get her in an enclosed in a yard or garage so she can be caught and hopefully returned to her rightful owner.

Bowman asks that anyone who spots Chloe to call her immediately at (269) 204-8483.

No arrests have been made in the burglary.